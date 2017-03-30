Brad Pitt Goes to War in Full Trailer for David Michôd's 'War Machine'

"We can't help them and kill them at the same time." Netflix has launched a new full-length trailer for the film War Machine, the latest from talented Australian filmmaker David Michod (Animal Kingdom, The Rover). We featured a teaser trailer for this right around the Oscars, but this full trailer dives fully into this drama (which has nothing to do with Marvel or Iron Man). Brad Pitt plays a four star general who must deal with the repercussions of a challenging war in the Middle East. Described as a "pitch-black war story for our times", this seems like a brutally honest look at America's modern wars. The full cast includes Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Keith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, RJ Cyler, Scoot McNairy and Meg Tilly. This looks pretty damn good.

Here's the full-length trailer for David Michod's War Machine, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

An absurdist war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd recreates a U.S. General's (Brad Pitt) roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an exploration of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé. War Machine is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker David Michôd, of Animal Kingdom and The Rover previously. The film is based on the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings. Netflix will release Michôd's War Machine streaming starting May 26th this summer. Interested in this?