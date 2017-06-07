Bruce Willis & Hayden Christensen in Trailer for Action Film 'First Kill'

"Let go of my son right now!" Lionsgate Premiere has unveiled the first trailer for an action thriller titled First Kill, from director Steven C. Miller, of the films Marauders and Arsenal most recently. It looks like Hayden Christensen is back! First time we've seen him in years, also in the trailer for Numb, at the Edge of the End from last week. Christensen stars as a Wall Street broker who ends up with his family in the small town where he grew up. When they witness a murder, the criminals take his son hostage, and he must help them get free in order to save his family. Bruce Willis stars as the local police chief, and the cast includes Ty Shelton, Gethin Anthony, Megan Leonard, & William DeMeo. This looks forgettable, if you ask me.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven C. Miller's First Kill, originally from Yahoo:

In an attempt to reconnect with his son Danny (Ty Shelton), successful Wall Street broker Will (Hayden Christensen) takes his family on a vacation to the cabin where he grew up. While Will and Danny are hunting, their trip takes a deadly turn when they witness the murder of a crooked police officer as a bank robbery goes awry. When Danny is taken hostage by the criminals, Will is forced to help them evade the police chief (Bruce Willis) investigating the murder and recover the stolen money in exchange for his son's life. First Kill is directed by American filmmaker Steven C. Miller, of the films The Aggression Scale, Silent Night, Submerged, Extraction, Marauders, and Arsenal previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Gordon. Lionsgate Premiere will release First Kill in theaters starting on July 21st this summer. Thoughts?