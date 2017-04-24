LATEST NEWS

Cameron's Next Set of 'Avatar' Sequels Rescheduled Again Until 2020

by
April 24, 2017
Source: Deadline

Avatar

The wait continues! Over the weekend, 20th Century Fox updated a few release dates for upcoming projects, and also announced a new set of release dates for the Avatar sequels. We've been waiting years, and years, for these sequels and we're not sure when exactly they will show up… But maybe this time it's official? Only Cameron knows. Fox has announced the first Avatar sequel (Avatar 2) will open December 18th, 2020, followed by Avatar 3 on December 17th, 2021, continuing three years later with 4 on December 20th, 2024, and finally concluding with 5 on December 19th, 2025. It starts three years from now, and goes for 5 years to see it all play out. Oh boy. This is worse than waiting a few years for Lord of the Rings! But this is expected from James Cameron, and at least they've announced something - we'll see if it holds up this time.

Back in 2013 we also posted an announcement from Fox that the next Avatar sequels would hit theaters in 2016 - three years from that announcement. Once again, this is the same thing with this news - it's 2017, and three years from now (2020) is when they're now scheduled to open. So every few years, they change the release and delay them another three years. But hopefully this is the last time. Maybe it'll be a nice sci-fi nod to release them when we hit 2020. The final Star Wars: Episode IX movie currently scheduled (with no doubt more on the way) is set for May of 2019. Maybe this is Fox also trying to stake out a few key December release dates before Disney tries to put in more Star Wars or something. We already know that Cameron has been delaying these sequels more to give it time for technology to evolve, but we just want to see them.

The first Avatar opened in theaters originally December 2009. Some critics on Twitter have already been wondering who will even remember or think about Avatar in 2020. These have been delayed so long, and we've been waiting so long for sequels that we were already promised years ago by Cameron. It's a fair point, except we all know the marketing and buzz will make them be huge hits, as is always the case with Cameron. Plus, they're about to open Avatarland (Pandora: World of Avatar) at Disney World in Orlando, FL. We will all still be talking about Avatar, yet again, whenever James Cameron damn well pleases, because he'll make a big ruckus, and the footage will look amazing, and we'll all have to go see these movies. That's just the way it goes with James Cameron. And I'm still looking forward to seeing them one day, however long that takes.

  • The wait will worth it with Jim. But three extra years? Ouuuch! that's a long wait.
    • I won't care at that point. I'll be gorged on Star Wars by then...
      • Let's hope they will stray away from the "death star -dark vader" McGuffin and give us fresh ideas. To be honest, I'm more interested in non-canon starwars. I want to visit new worlds and characters.
        • Wholeheartedly agree. I think an "Order 66" movie would be cool. Like the "ronin" Jedi hiding out and getting into adventures.
  • wjrandon
    Avatar 4 on December 20th, 2014? I suppose you mean 2024.
  • Barret
    "with 4 on December 20th, 2014" Wow, I guess Avatar 4 has been out for 2+ years and no one knew. Avatar has become the new Half-Life 3.
    • Ah! Typo. Fixing now... Sorry. :) I wish it was out already!
  • desispeed
    one hopes the delays are due to some tech challenges Cameron trying to overcome so he can deliver something special in the VFX area. When Titanic came out it was delayed a while to get everything just right. Everyone might hate on Avatar, Titanic, etc as having generic story lines but as a cinematic experience his movies always deliver
  • I want this franchise to see the same fate of XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, but I know enough people lauded it for it's amazing "3D technology" and will flock to it in droves. To me, Avatar will always be "Dances with Wolves in Space in 3D". "Aliens" will always be Cameron's crown achievement in my mind.
    • Get away from her you B*tch! It was also James Horner's achievement in film scoring.
  • Бабак
    3 years is too long!!!
  • grimjob
    I don't really understand why anyone even cares at this point. The first one, while technically impressive, was so mediocre and derivative, story-wise. I love James Cameron, but I wish he would have just moved on to something else. I hope these sequels have something to offer regarding narrative, because the world he created was certainly interesting and beautiful to look at. But I fear it'll be another style-over-substance tech demo touting more useless 3D gimmicks. And it will make shit tons of money.
  • DanielShaw
    "we just want to see them"?!?! who even cares anymore? the first movie looked cool, but that's it. I couldn't give a shit about these movies, and I generally love wacky CGI action. I'd be fine if they were never made, and I know I'm not the only one. the only Avatar anyone gives a shit about is the Airbender TV series (and the Korra sequel)
    • DAVIDPD
      Too bad those guys are trying to do other things and not give us something incredible in a feature AVATAR film.
  • DAVIDPD
    I wouldn't be surprised if they get delayed again.

