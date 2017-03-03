Cameron's 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' in 3D Hits Theaters in August

Briefly: The release date has been announced for the 3D conversion re-release of James Cameron's seminal sci-fi classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Distrib Films US will release T2 in 3D in theaters starting on August 25th, 2017 later this summer. No exact theater list or additional info has been released yet (via Deadline), but we'll keep an eye out for any updates released. Last August we first reported the news that Cameron's acclaimed sci-fi action classic would be getting the 3D re-release treatment (following Titanic in 3D in 2012), but didn't know when it would be arriving. Now we know - so mark August 25th down in your calendar, if you're interested in seeing this. There is another new Terminator movie in development (with Deadpool's Tim Miller set to direct for now), but Cameron will regain certain rights to Terminator in 2019.