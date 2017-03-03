LATEST NEWS

Cameron's 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' in 3D Hits Theaters in August

by
March 3, 2017
Source: Deadline

Terminator 2 in 3D

Briefly: The release date has been announced for the 3D conversion re-release of James Cameron's seminal sci-fi classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Distrib Films US will release T2 in 3D in theaters starting on August 25th, 2017 later this summer. No exact theater list or additional info has been released yet (via Deadline), but we'll keep an eye out for any updates released. Last August we first reported the news that Cameron's acclaimed sci-fi action classic would be getting the 3D re-release treatment (following Titanic in 3D in 2012), but didn't know when it would be arriving. Now we know - so mark August 25th down in your calendar, if you're interested in seeing this. There is another new Terminator movie in development (with Deadpool's Tim Miller set to direct for now), but Cameron will regain certain rights to Terminator in 2019.

  • DAVIDPD
    Just the chance to see this in a proper theater is sounding swell!
  • grimjob
    The 3D conversion of Jurassic Park looked like shit. Being that T2 is just as old as that, I'm going to assume that this will also just look like a bunch of glass panels of images stacked one in front of the other. Just re-release the proper version, to hell with this gimmick.

FACEBOOK + LINKS