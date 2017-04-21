MOVIE TRAILERS

Celebrate Composers in Trailer for 'Score: A Film Music Documentary'

by
April 21, 2017
Source: YouTube

Score: A Film Music Documentary

"Music is the one thing that we all understand, that we don't understand." Gravitas Ventures has revealed a trailer for a documentary about the work of composers, titled Score: A Film Music Documentary. This played at film festivals all last year and is opening in theaters this June, which is great news because I've been waiting to see this. The doc profiles the work of composers and also examines how important music is to movies. Featuring interviews with composers including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Trent Reznor, Rachel Portman, Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg), Brian Tyler, Thomas Newman, Bear McCreary, Moby, Garry Marshall, Jerry Goldsmith, and lots more. Hoping this goes deep into the art beyond just some chats.

Here's the official trailer for Matt Schrader's Score: A Film Music Documentary, from YouTube:

Score: A Film Music Documentary

This celebratory documentary takes viewers inside the studios and recording sessions of Hollywood's most influential composers to give a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of a truly international music genre: the film score. Featuring Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, John Williams, James Cameron, Trent Reznor, Rachel Portman, Randy Newman, Howard Shore, Alexandre Desplat, and many others. Score: A Film Music Documentary is directed by filmmaker Matt Schrader, making his directorial debut. This first premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year, and also played at the Tacoma, Naples, Denver and Hawaii Film Festivals, as well as DOC NYC. Gravitas Ventures will release Schrader's Score: A Film Music Documentary in select theaters starting June 16th this summer. Who's interested in this doc?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • stanfordcrane
    So important to film this should be on every director's must watch list.
  • DAVIDPD
    Strange why John Williams' name did not make the poster. Maybe he did not give as much time as the others. Williams' career warrants an entire documentary just for itself.
  • DAVIDPD
    Very happy to see Bear in the mix. His work is supremely good on television. I wish they would have called upon Michael Giacchino and Ramin Djawadi. But you can't have everything.
  • shiboleth
    For good or for bad, film makes a lot of good music last decades...
  • This I am greatly interested in.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS