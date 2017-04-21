Celebrate Composers in Trailer for 'Score: A Film Music Documentary'

"Music is the one thing that we all understand, that we don't understand." Gravitas Ventures has revealed a trailer for a documentary about the work of composers, titled Score: A Film Music Documentary. This played at film festivals all last year and is opening in theaters this June, which is great news because I've been waiting to see this. The doc profiles the work of composers and also examines how important music is to movies. Featuring interviews with composers including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Trent Reznor, Rachel Portman, Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg), Brian Tyler, Thomas Newman, Bear McCreary, Moby, Garry Marshall, Jerry Goldsmith, and lots more. Hoping this goes deep into the art beyond just some chats.

Here's the official trailer for Matt Schrader's Score: A Film Music Documentary, from YouTube:

This celebratory documentary takes viewers inside the studios and recording sessions of Hollywood's most influential composers to give a privileged look inside the musical challenges and creative secrecy of a truly international music genre: the film score. Featuring Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, John Williams, James Cameron, Trent Reznor, Rachel Portman, Randy Newman, Howard Shore, Alexandre Desplat, and many others. Score: A Film Music Documentary is directed by filmmaker Matt Schrader, making his directorial debut. This first premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year, and also played at the Tacoma, Naples, Denver and Hawaii Film Festivals, as well as DOC NYC. Gravitas Ventures will release Schrader's Score: A Film Music Documentary in select theaters starting June 16th this summer. Who's interested in this doc?