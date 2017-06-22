Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall in First Trailer for 'Marshall'

"If you want freedom, you're going to have to fight for it." Open Road Films has released the first official trailer for a film titled Marshall, telling the fascinating and inspiring story of the first African American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Chadwick Boseman, who also plays Black Panther, stars as Thurgood Marshall in this compelling drama about Marshall when he was a "young rabble-rousing" attorney for the NAACP during the 1940s and 1950s. The full cast in the film includes Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell. This looks like a rousing, inspiring story of a determined, intelligent man fighting against racism and society to stand for justice above all. Might be good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Reginald Hudlin's Marshall, direct from YouTube:

Long before he sat on the United States Supreme Court or claimed victory in Brown v. Board of Education, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) was a young rabble-rousing attorney for the NAACP. Marshall is the true story of his greatest challenge in those early days – a fight he fought alongside attorney Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young lawyer with no experience in criminal law: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder. Marshall is directed by filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, of the films House Party, Boomerang, The Great White Hype, The Ladies Man, Serving Sara, and lots of other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Jacob Koskoff and Michael Koskoff. Open Road Films will release Reginald Hudlin's Marshall in select theaters starting October 13th later this fall. Who's interested in this?