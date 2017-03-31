Chadwick Boseman in First Trailer for Thriller 'Message from the King'

"He's in town. We have no idea what he's capable of…" The Jokers from France have released the first trailer for the action thriller Message from the King, starring American actor Chadwick Boseman as a mysterious badass who comes to Los Angeles to find his sister. We already have another John Wick-inspired movie coming up this year, but this seems like yet another John Wick-esque feature. "His pursuit of revenge will lay bare a network of depravity that stretches from the dive-bars of the gang heartlands to the glitz of the Hills." Sounds like fun. The entire cast includes Teresa Palmer, Luke Evans, Alfred Molina, Tom Felton, and Sibongile Mlambo. This looks like it might be entertaining, at least to see Boseman kick ass.

Here's the international trailer (+ poster) for Fabrice Du Welz's Message from the King, on YouTube:

After suddenly losing all contact with his younger sister, Jacob King arrives in Los Angeles determined to track her down. Trying to piece together her last known movements, King finds unsettling evidence of a life gone off the rails - drugs, sex and secrets in the sleazy underbelly of the City of Angels. Undeterred by warnings to go home, King proves to more than a match for the violence he is confronted with as he relentlessly pursues the truth about what happened to his sister. Message from the King is directed by Belgian filmmaker Fabrice Du Welz, of the films Calvaire, Vinyan, Alléluia, and Colt 45 previously. The screenplay is by Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Message from the King opens in theaters in France in May this year, but still has no US release date set yet.