Chadwick Boseman in Official US Trailer for 'Message from the King'

"Whoever you work for, get him! This was a Message from the King." Don't mess with Chadwick Boseman! Netflix has released a new official US trailer for the hardcore action thriller Message from the King, starring American actor Chadwick Boseman as a mysterious badass who comes to Los Angeles to find his sister. "His pursuit of revenge will lay bare a network of depravity that stretches from the dive-bars of the gang heartlands to the glitz of the Hills." The entire cast includes Teresa Palmer, Luke Evans, Alfred Molina, Tom Felton, and Sibongile Mlambo. This kind of looks like a cool mashup of Taken plus John Wick, with Boseman kicking some serious ass while seeking revenge for his sister. Yes, yet another revenge movie, but at least it's not the typical version of this kind of story. Or maybe it is? I'm still interested. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Fabrice Du Welz's Message from the King, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailer for Message from the King here, to see more from this.

After suddenly losing all contact with his younger sister, Jacob King arrives in Los Angeles determined to track her down. Trying to piece together her last known movements, King finds unsettling evidence of a life gone off the rails - drugs, sex and secrets in the sleazy underbelly of the City of Angels. Undeterred by warnings to go home, King proves to more than a match for the violence he is confronted with as he relentlessly pursues the truth about what happened to his sister. Message from the King is directed by Belgian filmmaker Fabrice Du Welz, of the films Calvaire, Vinyan, Alléluia, and Colt 45 previously. The screenplay is by Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Message from the King first opened in France in May, and arrives on Netflix in the US starting August 4th.