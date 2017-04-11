Charlize Theron in Second Trailer for Kick Ass Action 'Atomic Blonde'

"I chose this life, and someday it's going to get me killed. But not today." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the action movie Atomic Blonde, which looks totally awesome. The comparisons to John Wick do seem accurate, but this also seems like it might have something unique to offer being set in Berlin. Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron as an undercover MI6 agent (and/or assassin) sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. This is directed by David Leitch, a stuntman who worked on co-directing John Wick (before he was uncredited) and he's directing Deadpool 2 next. The full cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, James Faulkner, and Roland Møller. I dig the action in this trailer, very excited to watch this.

Here's the second official trailer for David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, direct from Universal's YouTube:

And here's an alternate international trailer for David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, also from YouTube:

An undercover MI6 agent (Charlize Theron) is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and help recover a missing list of double agents. Atomic Blonde is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a former stuntman making his feature film debut with this film after working on John Wick initially. Leitch is already in the middle of directing Deadpool 2, too. The screenplay is written by Kurt Johnstad (300, Act of Valor, 300: Rise of an Empire), based on the Oni Press graphic novel series written by Antony Johnston and illustrated by Sam Hart. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last month. Focus Features will release Atomic Blonde in theaters starting on July 28th this summer. Who's in?