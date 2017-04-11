MOVIE TRAILERS

Charlize Theron in Second Trailer for Kick Ass Action 'Atomic Blonde'

by
April 11, 2017
Atomic Blonde Trailer

"I chose this life, and someday it's going to get me killed. But not today." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the action movie Atomic Blonde, which looks totally awesome. The comparisons to John Wick do seem accurate, but this also seems like it might have something unique to offer being set in Berlin. Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron as an undercover MI6 agent (and/or assassin) sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. This is directed by David Leitch, a stuntman who worked on co-directing John Wick (before he was uncredited) and he's directing Deadpool 2 next. The full cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, James Faulkner, and Roland Møller. I dig the action in this trailer, very excited to watch this.

Here's the second official trailer for David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, direct from Universal's YouTube:

And here's an alternate international trailer for David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, also from YouTube:

Atomic Blonde Movie

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Atomic Blonde here, for even more footage from this.

An undercover MI6 agent (Charlize Theron) is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and help recover a missing list of double agents. Atomic Blonde is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a former stuntman making his feature film debut with this film after working on John Wick initially. Leitch is already in the middle of directing Deadpool 2, too. The screenplay is written by Kurt Johnstad (300, Act of Valor, 300: Rise of an Empire), based on the Oni Press graphic novel series written by Antony Johnston and illustrated by Sam Hart. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last month. Focus Features will release Atomic Blonde in theaters starting on July 28th this summer. Who's in?

  • Hum...lesbian scene...I suppose it's something vital for the plot, isn"t it.
    • If being "vital to the plot" means being vital to Universal's plot to make money, then yes. Sex sells...
      • kitano0
        ...and I am buying!!!
        • shiboleth
          Well, somebody has to ...
      • ;D So true.
  • A female Jason Bourne! Looks fun the watch, but I always have doubts when a 60 kg girl knocking the lights out of 100 kg guy...
    • And then finishes her job by strangling him with her thong... ;D Yep, quite laughable.
    • alex
      Yeah you're right because you know when John McLane beats up all the baddies or John Wick shoots all of them that's 100% believable that those actors can do that but as soon as it's a female no one can suspend their disbelief. It's a fricking movie and she's obviously playing a very well trained fighter in it.
    • bumboclot
      If body size matters, how does Tom Cruise beat anyone, ever?
      • DAVIDPD
        LOL. Exactly.
      • Yup, true... So it's impossible.
  • TheOct8pus
    Jane Wick
  • Mark
    Nice to see her clearly doing most of the choreography without a double. Still not sure who this is for.
    • alex
      Me this is for people like me. Cannot wait for this movie. I've been waiting for a movie like this my whole life. Hopefully it lives up to how awesome it looks
  • RAW_D
    Apparently La Femme Nikita and Femme Fatale had a baby and it's this movie. But it's got Charlize Theron in it? Is that how it's different?.....
    • At least Nikita was a damaged girl who wasn't into killing dudes. this version is very "SALTy. It will work for people who like watching sexy girls doing flip flap.
    • bumboclot
      Nikita had character growth and plot because it was French. This will have more stunts and effects because it is Hollywood.
      • RAW_D
        That's a bold statement regarding French cinema. However....you're not wrong...
  • shiboleth
    I wonder if sexy raunchy debauchery with her would make less money than this. Probably. I guess she's showing some attitude here while kicking and killing, right? To many, this obviously looks more sexy than sex itself. What a business, man ...
  • DAVIDPD
    Damn looks fun!
