Charlize Theron Kicks Ass in Berlin in Final Trailer for 'Atomic Blonde'

"Someone set me up. Someone from the inside." Bring on the ass kicking mayhem! Universal has released a third and final trailer for the action movie Atomic Blonde, set in Berlin. Starring Charlize Theron as an undercover MI6 agent (and/or assassin) sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. This is directed by David Leitch, a stuntman who worked on co-directing John Wick (before he was uncredited) and he's already off directing Deadpool 2 now. This premiered at SXSW to rave reviews and I'm excited to see it as soon as it opens. The full cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Sofia Boutella, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, James Faulkner, and Roland Møller. This is a nice, short trailer that doesn't give away much and packs in lots of action to get you in a mood to see it.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ poster) for David Leitch's Atomic Blonde, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Atomic Blonde here, or the second official trailer here.

An undercover MI6 agent (Charlize Theron) is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and help recover a missing list of double agents. Atomic Blonde is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a former stuntman making his feature film debut with this film after working on John Wick initially. Leitch is already in the middle of directing Deadpool 2, too. The screenplay is written by Kurt Johnstad (300, Act of Valor, 300: Rise of an Empire), based on the Oni Press graphic novel series written by Antony Johnston and illustrated by Sam Hart. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last month. Focus Features will release Atomic Blonde in theaters starting on July 28th this summer. Who's in?