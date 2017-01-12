AWARDS

Chazelle, Davis, Jenkins, Lonergan & Villeneuve Land DGA Nominations

by
January 12, 2017
Source: DGA.org

DGA Nominations - Denis Villeneuve

As we continue into the awards season in early 2017, more guilds are announcing their nominees/awards for the outstanding films of 2016. Next up is the Directors Guild of America, one of the heavy weights and usually strong indicators of what's to come. The DGA announced nominees for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film 2016, and they've chosen a very unique set of nominees this year. The biggest upset seems to be Garth Davis sneaking in a nomination for Lion, but I've seen Lion and it's a great film, though not one of my favorites. I'm very happy to see Dan Trachtenberg of 10 Cloverfield Lane getting a nomination, as well as Damien Chazelle, Denis Villeneuve & Barry Jenkins. Congrats to all! Full list below.

The nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film 2016 (alphabetically):

Damien Chazelle for La La Land
Garth Davis for Lion
Barry Jenkins for Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve for Arrival

The nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2016 (alphabetically):

Garth Davis for Lion
Kelly Fremon Craig for The Edge of Seventeen
Tim Miller for Deadpool
Nate Parker for The Birth of a Nation
Dan Trachtenberg for 10 Cloverfield Lane

"These phenomenal filmmakers have captured our hearts and minds, breathing life into stories rarely told and revealing worlds rarely seen," said DGA President Paris Barclay. "What makes this recognition truly special is the knowledge that these five directors have made a lasting impression on their peers – directors and members of the director’s team who intimately understand the blood, sweat and tears necessary to create a feature film." All of the nominees this year have been nominated for their first time, including Garth Davis getting double noms. For more details/background on this year's set of nominees - visit DGA.org.

This is fantastic! So happy for everyone. No reason to be upset, these are very talented filmmakers and it's exciting to see them recognized. It's particularly exciting to see nine different filmmakers all getting their first DGA nomination. Year after year, so many of the nominees are the same, and this shows that there's some outstanding talent out there still on the rise. There's hope for the future of cinema! Some of my other favorite directors of 2016 films include: Matt Ross for Captain Fantastic, Mia Hansen-Løve for Things to Come, David Mackenzie for Hell or High Water, and Pablo Larraín for Jackie. The documentary director award nominations will be announced soon. The winners of DGA Awards will be announced February 4th.

