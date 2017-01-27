Check Out the Official Trailer for the 89th Academy Awards Ceremony

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 26th, one month from now. The Academy has released an official trailer, just a fun 60-second TV spot, to hype up the ceremony and entice movie lovers to tune in. The trailer mostly features clips from all of the Oscar nominated movies, but it's still an exciting little teaser to remind you that we'll be finding out the winners of Hollywood's most prestigious awards soon enough. I have a good feeling that La La Land is going to win Best Picture, but I'm still excited to watch the Oscars and find out who actually ends up taking home golden statues. Who are you rooting for?

To see the full list of 89th Academy Awards nominees, click here. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. I'm surprised to see Deadpool and Sausage Party clips featured in this trailer, since they didn't actually get any nominations at all. And there's tons of footage from Rogue One, despite that movie only getting two nominations - for Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound Mixing. However, it's also quite nice to see Moonlight and 20th Century Women featured, because these two movies are fantastic and everyone should go see them. I love the Oscars, it's always a great show.