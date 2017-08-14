POSTERS

Check Out This Infographic About the Evolution of Movie Poster Design

August 14, 2017

Time for a quick look back at movie posters over the last 60 years. We're all used to seeing Photoshopped movie posters these days, with massive floating heads, explosions and lighting effects, and plenty of other cheesy design tricks. However, movie posters have a glorious history, originating as hand-painted pieces of art that were just as iconic and unforgettable as the movie itself. This new infographic takes a look back at "The Evolution of Movie Posters", featuring 12 different designs ranging from the 1950s to the 00s. It highlights some of the best movie posters in Hollywood history, and discusses how the design and style of posters has changed over time. The Jaws poster is one of the best ever made, and the designs for E.T. and Star Wars are also perfect. Check out the infographic below to dive even deeper into the history of posters.

For more information, see the post at Company Folders. They've listed an additional 24 of the best posters ever in movie history, highlighting the designs for Fargo, Silence of the Lambs, Blade Runner, A Clockwork Orange, Mean Streets, and a few others. I would love to see more Saul Bass-style posters nowadays, but that kind of style seems to be a thing of the past. For the last few decades, Hollywood was only churning out stale Photoshopped designs with floating heads, but things have been changing recently. Thanks to Mondo, as well as the internet connecting great artists with Hollywood, we've seen a new revolution in poster design and it's refreshing and exciting. Of course, we owe everything all to these great designs of Hollywood past. Are you happy with poster designs today? Which movie posters from Hollywood history are your favorite?

  • This was really cool! And I'm so sick of the floating heads phenomena in movie posters. It's the trend that won't die!!! I think my favorite posters of all time tend to be mostly done by Drew Struzan. Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Goonies. The man is a movie poster legend. I have his book the Art of Drew Struzan which I HIGHLY recommend. Of recent, I think Baby Drivers minimalist poster is probably one of my favorites. Also Brandon Lee's The Crow posters were pretty cool in the mid-90's too. I could go on and on, but yeah, we're struggling for decent art these days with all this Fiver made BS. Thank you Mondo and honestly, fan art for being original and devoid of the typical Hollywood garbage. /rantend
  • DAVIDPD
    Hard to believe THE GRADUATE and GONE WITH THE WIND came out in the same decade.

