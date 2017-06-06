Cheesy Country Music Romance 'Forever My Girl' First Teaser Trailer

"Is that enough for your love?" Roadside Attractions & LD Entertainment have debuted an official trailer for a super cheesy romantic drama titled Forever My Girl, from director Bethany Ashton Wolf, adapted from Heidi McLaughlin's novel. The film tells the story of a country music singer named Liam Page, played by Alex Roe, who leaves a woman behind at the altar to chase his dreams of fame and fortune. However, when he returns to his hometown for a funeral, he reconnects with Josie and sparks fly again. Also starring Jessica Rothe, Abby Ryder Fortson, Travis Tritt, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey. Featuring original country music written for the screen by Brett Boyett. This looks like typical country western cheese.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Bethany Ashton Wolf's Forever My Girl, direct from YouTube:

Forever My Girl tells the story of country music super-star Liam Page (Alex Roe) who left his bride, Josie (Jessica Rothe), at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. However, Liam never got over Josie, his one true love, nor did he ever forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised. When he unexpectedly returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend, Liam is suddenly faced with the consequences of all that he left behind. Forever My Girl is written and directed by filmmaker Bethany Ashton Wolf, of the indie film Little Chenier and a few other shorts previously. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Heidi McLaughlin. Roadside Attractions & LD Entertainment will release Bethany Ashton Wolf's Forever My Girl in theaters starting on October 27th this fall. Anyone?