Chilling Teaser for Australian Supernatural Thriller 'Lost Gully Road'

by
June 7, 2017
Source: YouTube

Lost Gully Road Teaser Trailer

"Your host is waiting." A chilling, short teaser trailer has debuted for a new supernatural thriller from Australia titled Lost Gully Road. The film is just beginning its run at film festivals and is attempting to build early buzz with this teaser. Lost Gully Road is the latest film from director Donna McRae and is about a young woman who goes to a secluded cottage in the forest to wait for her sister. While there, her "host" decides to keep her company. Lucy is played by Adele Perovic, and the cast also includes Eloise Mignon, John Brumpton, and Jane Clifton. The film features beautiful cinematography from Laszlo Baranyai, and a haunting score by Dave Graney and Clare Moore. We'll be keeping an eye out for updates on this one.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Donna McRae's Lost Gully Road, direct from YouTube:

Lost Gully Road Movie

Lost Gully Road tells the story of Lucy, a directionless young woman who travels to a secluded cottage in the forest to wait for her sister. With no television and little communication with the outside world she spends her days alone and drinking to pass the time. That is, until her unexpected host decides to keep her company… Lost Gully Road is directed by Australian filmmaker Donna McRae, making her second film after debuting with Johnny Ghost in 2012, as well as short films previously. The screenplay is written by Donna McRae and Michael Vale. The film is expected to premiere at film festivals coming up this year, and has no release set. For more info and updates, visit the film's official website or Facebook page. Interested?

