Chris Messina & Abigail Spencer in Trailer for Dramedy 'The Sweet Life'

March 27, 2017
"Let me be clear - you and I, we are not a love story." The Orchard has debuted an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled The Sweet Life, a romantic fable about two people struggling in thier own way who decide to travel together across the US. Their plan is to make it to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco so they can both commit suicide together. Of course, along the way they discover just how great it is to enjoy life together. Chris Messina and Abigail Spencer co-star, along with Tyson Ritter, J.D. Evermore, Karan Soni, Chris Aquilino, and Michael Emery. This honestly doesn't look that good, but I am a big fan of Chris Messina, plus I am hoping there's an earnest side to this that makes it worth a watch. Have fun.

The Sweet Life, an edgy and unconventional dramedy, is the love story of Kenny Parker (Chris Messina) and Lolita Nowicki (Abigail Spencer), each struggling with their own brand of demons, who first meet by chance in Chicago and form a pact to travel across country to the Golden Gate Bridge to commit suicide… together. The Sweet Life is directed by veteran American filmmaker Rob Spera, of the films Witchcraft, Call Girl, Stray Bullet, Leprechaun in the Hood; and most recently, episodes of "Army Wives" and "Criminal Minds". The screenplay is written by Jared Rappaport. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last summer. The Orchard will debut The Sweet Life direct-to-VOD starting April 11th this spring. Anyone?

  • I'm always down for interesting character studies like this. And the dark comedic touches seem like just enough to keep it from being to dour. Been a fan of Chris Messina since Six Feet Under, so as long as it's well written and acted, I'll likely dig it.
  • shiboleth
    She's very likable. And the whole story has some nice escapist feeling in it and it does without cgi or something close to it. So, why not try this ..?
    • Bo
      Yea, shiboleth...I agree...why not? I like her too. She is likable and I find her more than a bit attractive...always have...so...why not? I won't though...maybe when it comes around on cable...lol...
  • DAVIDPD
    Kind of reminds me of the morbid Steve Carrell movie about the end of the world.

