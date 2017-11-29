Christopher Plummer in Latest Trailer for 'All the Money in the World'

"He's my son and I'll stop at nothing to bring him home." Get you first look at the new casting. Sony has released a brand new, 30-second TV spot for Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, a crime thriller set in the 1970s about a massive kidnapping plot arranged by a left-wing paramilitary organization in Italy. Just four weeks ago, Kevin Spacey was outed in multiple sexual harassment accusations, so Sony decided to recast his character completely at the last minute. Christopher Plummer stepped in to reshoot his scenes playing oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, and this new spot features footage of him already. He actually looks pretty damn good. All the Money in the World also co-stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Timothy Hutton, Charlie Plummer, Andrew Buchan, Olivia Grant, Teresa Mahoney, Romain Duris, and Charlie Shotwell. This still seems worth seeing even without thinking about the recasting. Check this out.

Here's the new trailer (+ TV spot/poster) for Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, found via THR:

You can also still watch the first trailer for All the Money in the World here, for more footage (with Spacey).

All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money. All the Money in the World is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, of Alien, Prometheus, Alien; Covenant, The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, and Legend previously. The screenplay is written by David Scarpa (The Last Castle, The Day the Earth Stood Still). Sony will release All the Money in the World in theaters starting on December 8th coming up soon.