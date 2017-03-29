Claudia Cardinale Dances on Poster for the 70th Cannes Film Festival

She dances, she laughs, she lives! This year marks the 70th year of the annual Cannes Film Festival in the South of France. With less than two months until the film festival kicks off, Cannes has revealed the official poster for this year and it's another stunner. I'm always excited that they put this much focus on the poster, mostly because it's a reminder that the festival is coming soon. "Full of joy, freedom and daring, just like Claudia Cardinale dancing on its official poster, the 70th Festival de Cannes (17-28 May), promises a celebration in passionate red and sparkling gold." The poster is a Photoshopped version of a photo of actress Claudia Cardinale dancing on a roof - we've embedded a tweet fading between the real photo and the poster.

Here's a look at the Cannes 2017 poster made by Bronx agency in Paris + graphic designer Philippe Savoir:

"Who better to symbolise the next Festival than Claudia Cardinale, the image of an adventurous actress, independent woman and social activist? Throughout the 12-days festival, the spirit of openness and welcome will infuse the Croisette – as it does every year – with pictures of a world that dares to look itself in the mirror, to stand proud and to speak out." Last year's poster (for 2016) was bright yellow and was based on a shot from Jean-Luc Godard's film Contempt. Cardinale comments on the official poster saying: "That dance on the rooftops of Rome was back in 1959. No one remembers the photographer’s name… I’ve also forgotten it. But this photo reminds me of my origins, and of a time when I never dreamed of climbing the steps of the world’s most famous cinema hall. Happy anniversary!" The 2017 Cannes Film Festivals runs from May 17th to 28th in Cannes, France. As always, we're planning to head back to the festival to catch lots of new films.