Colin Firth Learns How to Sail in First UK Trailer for Drama 'The Mercy'

"Leave your doubts with us here on the shore. Take your dreams out to sea." StudioCanal UK has debuted an official UK trailer for an indie drama titled The Mercy, which tells the story of a humble man who takes an unfinished boat on a race around the world in an adventure on his own. This tells the triumphant, inspiring, incredible true story of Donald Crowhurst, an amateur sailor who decided to take on the task of competing in the 1968 Golden Globe Race - sailing around the world solo. Colin Firth stars as Crowhurts, and the cast includes Rachel Weisz as his wife Clare Crowhurst, along with David Thewlis, Jonathan Bailey, Tim Downie, Andrew Buchan, Genevieve Gaunt, Adrian Schiller. It looks like everything you'd expect for one of these biopics, and it will surely be entertaining to watch. Firth is always remarkable.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for James Marsh's The Mercy, direct from YouTube:

The incredible true story of Donald Crowhurst (Colin Firth), an amateur sailor who competed in the 1968 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in the hope of becoming the first person in history to single-handedly circumnavigate the globe without stopping. With an unfinished boat and his business and house on the line, Donald leaves his wife, Clare (Rachel Weisz) and their children behind, hesitantly embarking on an adventure on his boat the Teignmouth Electron. The Mercy is directed by Oscar-winning English filmmaker James Marsh, of the various films/docs Wisconsin Death Trip, The Team, The King, Man on Wire, Project Nim, Shadow Dancer, and The Theory of Everything previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Z. Burns. The film is set to open in the UK starting in February 2018. Lionsgate will release The Mercy in select US theaters, but no exact date has been set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested in this?