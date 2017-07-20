Comic-Con 2017: Our First Look at Preview Night Showfloor Photos

It is our tradition to kick off Comic-Con by walking the showfloor on preview night and taking photos of anything movie-related. This year, since Alex is not attending himself, the photos are coming from Marc Levy - a photographer working at Comic-Con. Our presence at Comic-Con has changed in the last few years (we're taking a break after 10 years since Alex has relocated to Berlin) but it's still always exciting to follow. To keep up with the tradition anyway, we present our initial gallery of shots from the showfloor at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 with photos taken by Marc exclusively for FS.net. There are tons of superheroes galore, as expected, along with Star Wars everywhere, and plenty of geeky goodies in every corner. Take a look below.

Here's the selection of cool movie stuff found around this year - check out our showfloor photos from 2015.

All photos above are taken by Marc Levy (follow him @marclevy) and are copyright Marc Levy. All rights reserved, for use exclusively on FirstShowing. There's much more to be found all over the Comic-Con 2017 showfloor, but for now these are the best photos we could present after Preview Night. Everything big at Comic-Con happens in "Hall H" over the next few days, but it's always fascinating to get a glimpse of the showfloor and the various booths and items being shown off by manufacturers, retailers, and movie studios. There seems to be an increased focus on Star Wars and superheroes, due to both Marvel and DC delivering full-on "cinematic universes" in this era. Stay tuned for more updates from Comic-Con, and more photos.