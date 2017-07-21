LATEST NEWS

Comic-Con 2017: Photos from WB's 'Blade Runner 2049' Experience

by
July 21, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 Experience

"The key to the future is finally unearthed. Bring it to me." We're only a few months from experiencing Blade Runner 2049 on the big screen, but Warner Bros has already invited us into the future at Comic-Con this year. Remember the incredible Tron Legacy experience at Comic-Con years ago, featuring a full-sized Flynn's Aracde built inside a warehouse downtown? Well, Warner Bros has topped that with a massive off-site experience at Comic-Con this year for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 and it's one of the best things that has ever come to Comic-Con. It begins with a look at concept art, continues with a VR experience in one of the flying cars, then takes us directly to the streets of the future. Take a look at our photos below.

Upon entering in the dark, you're given a wristband which allows you to interact with various pieces later on. In the first room, concept art and various photos from the movie are displayed on the walls. Then you enter a room with DBox chairs and VG goggles. In the VR experience, you're in a flying car chasing down a bad guy, feeling every turn and bump. Finally, after causing the other car to crash, you emerge and suddenly the wall in front has opened and you're literally inside the world you just saw. The real car is there in front of you, and police officers nearby are investigating what happened, asking anyone if they've seen replicants. They've made these few blocks seem completely real - with rain and costumed characters and everything.

Walking around you'll find movie props and costumes on display (see photos below), along with interactive elements which ask questions and quiz you on the world. Cops are interviewing people, and other people are walking around like it's a real street. At the very end there are food (noodles) and drinks made from Johnny Walker Whisky, which is one of the main sponsors. In addition, everyone receives a t-shirt upon completing a walkthrough. This is one of the best immersive, interactive off-site experiences I've ever been to at Comic-Con. Photos and videos really don't do it justice, you need to experience it for yourself - while you still can.

For more info on Blade Runner 2049 and extra photos of the Comic-Con experience - see: @bladerunner.

All photos above are taken by Marc Levy (follow him @marclevy) and are copyright Marc Levy. All rights reserved, for use exclusively on FirstShowing. Watch the latest official trailer for Blade Runner 2049 here.

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Who's ready?

  • Bo
    My thoughts upon experiencing all these photos and what not was 'it's just too much'...it's 'overkill'....but I guess that has to be accepted in these new days of technology and the internet, etc. It seems that the marketing and the marketing experience has become as important, if not more so, than the actual movie. It is what it is, although I recall when the original Blade Runner came out. I was aware of it as I was involved in film then. I probably read a review or two and saw a trailer in house while watching another movie. I do remember that the initial experience of Blade Runner was extraordinary in that I hadn't seen all the photos, or seen the sets or heard the fantastic score which made the experience very profound and exciting. I know, those days are gone forever...boo hoo...still, all this overkill and expectations and everyone yammering about it is....well...different...lol...
    • Hear hear.
      • Bo
        ...lol...I knew from just reading the text before I clicked for the whole reply it was you...how 'bout that? Cheers, tarek!

