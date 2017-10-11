Crazy Fun Trailer for Action Comedy Spy Show Film 'Espionage Tonight'

"We'll send you on missions - and then you guide us through your adventure." The Orchard has launched a trailer for a film titled Espionage Tonight, which we've never heard of before now. This action-comedy satire is about a reality show that is created about spies, following them on real missions and broadcasting it. The ensemble cast includes Joe Hursley, Saïd Taghmaoui, Sean Astin and Lynn Whitfield. The trailer gives a quick introduction to the plot, and then the rest plays out almost like a twisted reality TV show, or something. This actually looks cooler than expected, but perhaps a bit too wacky. Honestly I'm not really sure what to make of it. But I might want to watch it sometime to see if it's any good. Fire it up below.

Here's the first official trailer for Rob Gordon Bralver's Espionage Tonight, direct from YouTube:

Espionage Tonight centers on a TV reality show created by the U.S. government in which real world spies compete in undercover missions around the world with the lines between reality, propaganda and fiction blurring. Espionage Tonight is both written and directed by filmmaker Rob Gordon Bralver, of the documentary Cure for Pain: The Mark Sandman Story previously, as well as the show For All Eyes Always plus editing work on Gore Vidal: The United States of Amnesia. This first premiered at the 2017 Dances with Films Festival in Los Angeles earlier this year. The Orchard will release Bralver's Espionage Tonight in select theaters + on VOD starting October 24th later this month. Anyone interested in it? Your thoughts?