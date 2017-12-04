Dakota Fanning in First Trailer for Star Trek Geek Film 'Please Stand By'

"Captain: there is only one logical direction in which to go - forward." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Please Stand By, from director Ben Lewin, who last directed the acclaimed film The Sessions. Please Stand By is a story of a young autistic woman who runs away from her caregiver and heads off to Hollywood. She is on the run because she wants to hand-deliver a 500-page Star Trek script to a writing competition in Hollywood. Dakota Fanning stars in this, with a full cast including Toni Collette, Alice Eve, River Alexander, Marla Gibbs, Jessica Rothe, Michael Stahl-David, and Patton Oswalt. This is one of those surprise didn't-know-this-existed films, but I'm very curious to see it, just sounds like something fun. Plus I love the quotes about light and the unknown, good stuff. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Lewin's Please Stand By, originally from EW.com:

A young autistic woman runs away from her caregiver in order to boldly go and deliver her 500-page Star Trek script to a writing competition in Hollywood. On an adventure full of laughter and tears, Wendy, played with exquisite delicacy by Dakota Fanning, follows the guiding spirit of Mr. Spock on her journey into the unknown. "It is there for us to conquer, not to fear." Please Stand By is directed by Polish-Australian filmmaker Ben Lewin, of the films The Sessions, Paperback Romance, and Georgia previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Golamco. This first premiered at this year's Austin Film Festival, and also played at the Rome and Virginia Film Festivals. Magnolia will release Ben Lewin's Please Stand By in select theaters + on VOD starting January 26th, 2018 early next year. Who's interested in watching this?