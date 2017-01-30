Dance Along with the Final Trailer for Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast'

"You have to help me. You have to stand." Disney has revealed one final epic trailer for their upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast musical, starring Emma Watson as the lovely Belle. We've already seen one full-length trailer before this, but this final trailer is really going all out, playing up the excitement and magic of this charming "tale as old as time". This really looks quite wonderful, and will probably make a boat load of money. Also starring Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza and Josh Gad as Le Fou. This new Beauty and the Beast movie hits theaters this March, just a few months to go, for anyone who just can't wait to see this.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Condon's Beauty and the Beast, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Beauty and the Beast here, plus the second official trailer here.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. Beauty and the Beast is directed by filmmaker Bill Condon, of Kinsey, Dreamgirls, Breaking Dawn - Part 1 & 2, The Fifth Estate and Mr. Holmes previously. Disney will release the new film in theaters everywhere on March 17th, 2017.