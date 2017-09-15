Deck the Halls with a Red Band Trailer for Horror 'Better Watch Out'

"Don't worry, I'll protect you." Well Go USA has released an official red band trailer for Chris Peckover's Better Watch Out, a holiday horror movie about a scary home invasion one snowy night. Ever since Mike Dougherty's Krampus a few years ago, I've been hoping we might see some other holiday horror movies that aren't too cheesy. This one looks fun and very freaky, with hopefully some good twists involving the two kids fighting back. It seems to start out pretty conventional, but then gets gnarly in the second half of this trailer, definitely earning that "Home Alone meets The Strangers" quote. The cast includes Olivia DeJonge, Levi Miller, Ed Oxenbould, Patrick Warburton, Virginia Madsen, and Dacre Montgomery. Have fun.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Chris Peckover's Better Watch Out, from YouTube:

When you think the suburbs, you think safety, but this holiday night the suburbs are anything but safe. Ashley (Olivia DeJonge) thought this babysitting job was going to be an easy night, but the night takes a turn when dangerous intruders break in and terrorize her and the twelve-year-old boy, Luke (Levi Miller), she's caring for. Ashley defends her charge to the best of her ability only to discover this is no normal home invasion. Better Watch Out is directed by filmmaker Chris Peckover, of the film Undocumented previously. The screenplay is written by Zack Kahn and Chris Peckover. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, and also played at the Seattle, Bucheon and Sydney Film Festivals. Well Go USA will release Better Watch Out in select theaters + on VOD starting October 6th this fall. Who wants to see this movie?