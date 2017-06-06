Demi Moore & Alec Baldwin Fall in Love in Trailer for Romance 'Blind'

"You must have dinner with me tonight, and I'll take you to Paris." Vertical Entertainment has debuted the official trailer for an indie romantic thriller titled Blind. This is not to be confused with the outstanding Norwegian film Blind, which was one of my favorite films of the year a few years ago. This new Blind film is a romantic thriller set in New York City, from first-time director Michael Mailer. Alec Baldwin stars as a man who has gone blind after a car accident that also killed his wife. He meets a woman at his care center, played by Demi Moore, who falls in love with him. But when her husband, played by Dylan McDermott, arrives fresh from prison, things get a bit dangerous. This seems like a nice romance made cheesy with the violent husband storyline, but perhaps it's an accurate representation of the real world. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Mailer's Blind, direct from YouTube:

A novelist blinded in a car crash (Alec Baldwin) which killed his wife rediscovers his passion for both life and writing when he embarks on an affair with the neglected socialite wife (Demi Moore) of an indicted businessman (Dylan McDermott). Blind is directed by American filmmaker Michael Mailer, a former producer (To Kill an American, The Lodger, The Ledge, A Little Game, Showing Roots, Lost in Florence) making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by John Buffalo Mailer; based on a story by Diane Fisher. This has not premiered at any film festivals yet or anywhere else before. Vertical Entertainment opens Mailer's Blind in select theaters starting July 14th this summer. Anyone interested?