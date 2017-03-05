MOVIE TRAILERS

Diane Keaton & Brendan Gleeson in First Trailer for 'Hampstead' Film

by
March 5, 2017
Source: YouTube

Hampstead Trailer

"They really don't want you here." "It's a shame, if only they'd got to know me." An official UK trailer has debuted for a romantic drama titled Hampstead, taking place on Hampstead Heath, a large grassy public park in London. The film stars Brendan Gleeson as a man living in the wild in a hand-built shack in the park. An American woman, played by Diane Keaton, meets and falls in love with him and joins in his fight to save his home. The full cast includes James Norton, Jason Watkins, Lesley Manville and Alistair Petrie. This looks like a quirky, charming, totally-British romantic drama that may win over a few people.

Here's the first international/UK trailer for Joel Hopkins' Hampstead, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

Hampstead Movie

An American widow (Diane Keaton) finds unexpected love with a man (Brendan Gleeson) living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home. Hampstead is directed by English filmmaker Joel Hopkins, of the films Jump Tomorrow, Last Chance Harvey, and The Love Punch previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Festinger (of In the Bedroom, Trust, The Procession). The film is set for release in the UK + Ireland starting on June 23rd this summer, but it still doesn't have any US release date set yet. For more info on the project, visit the film's Facebook page. First impression?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS