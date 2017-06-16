Dogs Are Love - Trailer for True Story Film 'The Stray' About a Cute Dog

"One dog can change everything." Purdie Distribution has revealed a trailer for a new dog movie called The Stray, about a stray dog named Pluto who changes the lives of one family. The full cast of mostly unknowns includes Sarah Lancaster, Michael Cassidy, Scott Christopher, Connor Corum, Jacque Gray, Cory Dangerfield and Coral Chambers. I'm a big, big time dog lover, and I'm always on the lookout for films about dogs, but this doesn't look that good. Oddly, the dog barely shows up in the trailer that much. It's all about the people. This looks about as cheesy and mediocre as A Dog's Purpose, the other dog movie this year. At least the doggie looks cute, with his charming different colored eyes. That's about all I can say.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mitch Davis's The Stray, direct from YouTube:

‪The Stray tells the true story of how a stray dog, "Pluto," comes out of nowhere and impacts the Davis family, who are struggling in many ways. In just a short time, Pluto the "wonderdog" manages to save a toddler, bring comfort & companionship to a hurting 9-year-old boy, help restore a marriage, and repair a broken father-son relationship. Pluto is not only a guard dog - he's a guardian angel. Sometimes help comes from the most unlikely places. Sometimes our prayers get answered in strange ways. Sometimes one dog can change everything. The Stray is directed by filmmaker Mitch Davis, of the films The Other Side of Heaven, A House Divided, and Christmas Eve previously. The script is written by Mitch Davis and Parker Davis. Purdie Distribution will release The Stray in select theaters starting on October 6th this fall.