Dominic Cooper in First Full Trailer for British Action Movie 'Stratton'

"The most dangerous man I've ever met… we need to take him down." From the director of Con Air and The Mechanic comes another new action movie. An official UK trailer has debuted for a new British action movie called Stratton, also known as Stratton: First Into Action. The name "First Into Action" comes directly from the book that this is based on, a "Dramatic Personal Account of Life in the SBS." Dominic Cooper stars as Stratton, a British Special Boat Service commando who tracks down an international terrorist cell. The cast includes Connie Nielsen, Tom Felton, Tyler Hoechlin, Gemma Chan, Thomas Kretschmann, Derek Jacobi, and Austin Stowell. This actually looks good, if I might say, though it's clearly playing up the patriotic anti-terrorism angle more than anything. How dare they target London?! Cooper to the rescue.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Simon West's Stratton, direct from YouTube:

The enemy has a weapon. So do we. A British Special Boat Service commando named John Stratton (Cooper) tracks down an international terrorist cell. Stratton is directed by veteran British filmmaker Simon West, of the action movies Con Air, The General's Daughter, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, When a Stranger Calls, The Mechanic, The Expendables 2, Stolen, and Wild Card previously. The screenplay is written by Warren Davis II and Duncan Falconer, based on the novel "First Into Action" written by Duncan Falconer. The film already opened in France and Portugal this summer. Stratton then hits theaters in the UK starting September 1st, but no US release has been announced yet. Anyone interested in seeing this?