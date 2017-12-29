Don Hertzfeldt's 'World of Tomorrow Episode Two' is Available Now

"Without third generation Emily, my brain is now an obsolete storage drive without a purpose." Alert! It's time to watch the highly anticipated, super-intelligent, sci-fi sequel World of Tomorrow Episode Two. Acclaimed filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt is back(!) with another of his one-of-a-kind animated shorts called World of Tomorrow Episode Two (in full the title is World of Tomorrow Episode Two: Burden of Other People's Thoughts), the sequel to his highly successful World of Tomorrow from a few years ago. We posted a teaser trailer last month, and now the full short film is available to rent on Vimeo (please support indie filmmakers like Don Hertzfeldt). This initially premiered at Fantastic Fest to many rave reviews, including a rare A+ from David Ehrlich at Indiewire. If your brain needs a reboot and refresh, this film will help. Enjoy.

You can watch the short by clicking the video below or going straight to Vimeo and renting it on-demand.

switch on the big speakers and turn out the lights. WORLD OF TOMORROW EPISODE TWO: THE BURDEN OF OTHER PEOPLE’S THOUGHTS is now available everywhere 🚀https://t.co/GvKYqzMCDi — don hertzfeldt (@donhertzfeldt) December 29, 2017

The highly anticipated follow-up to Don Hertzfeldt's Oscar-nominated World of Tomorrow finds Emily Prime swept into the brain of an incomplete backup clone of her future self, who's on a mission to reboot her broken mind. Continuing the tradition of the first film, World of Tomorrow Episode Two was written entirely around candid audio recordings of Hertzfeldt's five-year-old niece. World of Tomorrow Episode Two is once again both written and directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt (follow him @donhertzfeldt), of the first World of Tomorrow as well as It's Such a Beautiful Day, and many other short animated films including Everything Will Be Ok and The Meaning of Life. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest. For more info or to watch the short, head to Vimeo. See the first World of Tomorrow here. Thoughts?