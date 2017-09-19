Donnie Yen in Official US Trailer for Crime Film 'Chasing the Dragon'

"Whatever I get in the future, you will get half." Well Go USA has unveiled two official trailers for the Hong Kong action film Chasing the Dragon, from directors Jason Kwan & Jing Wong. This true story is about a drug lord in the 1960s, who snuck into British-ruled Hong Kong as an illegal immigrant. Donnie Yen stars as "Crippled Ho", who uses his combat skills to get deep into the underground world before being physically ruined. He eventually works under the control of Chief Detective Sergeant, Lee Rock, played Andy Lau, until the Independent Commission Against Corruption (aka the ICAC) in 1974. The full cast includes Philip Keung, Kang Yu, Kent Cheng, and Bryan Larkin. This looks cool but also totally crazy, almost like a parody more than a drama. It also seems like there might be a few badass action scenes hidden in this film.

Here's the US trailers (+ intl. poster) for Jason Kwan & Jing Wong's Chasing the Dragon, from YouTube:

Donnie Yen stars as infamous real-life drug kingpin Crippled Ho, who came to Hong Kong an illegal immigrant in 1963 and ruthlessly carved an empire from the chaotic underworld of drug dealers and corrupt police that ruled the city under notorious detective Lee Rock (Andy Lau). Chasing the Dragon is co-directed by filmmakers Jason Kwan (a cinematographer making his directorial debut) & Jing Wong, a long-time director of films including The Man from Macau, The Last Tycoon, Hong Kong Ghost Stories, On His Majesty's Secret Service, Kung Fu Mahjong, Crying Heart, The Tricky Master, and many others. Well Go USA will release Chasing the Dragon in select US theaters starting September 29th later this month.