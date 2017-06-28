Don't Watch: Charlize Theron in Trailer for Sean Penn's 'The Last Face'

"It's too dangerous to stay here…" I'm going to be very upfront about the truth - The Last Face is one of the worst films I have ever seen. No really, it's that bad, just awful. Avoid at all costs. The Last Face is a film directed by Sean Penn about the humanitarian crisis in Africa, that is all about white people and their ridiculously not-so-perfect lives. It premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival last year to raucous booing and some of the worst reviews you'll ever read. Charlize Theron stars along with Javier Bardem, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Jared Harris, Jean Reno, and Denise Newman. Even the performances are terrible. No matter what you may think of this trailer, trust the critics on this one and just stay away. Far, far away.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Penn's The Last Face, originally from USA Today:

A director (Charlize Theron) of an international aid agency in Africa meets a relief aid doctor (Javier Bardem) amidst a political/social revolution, and together face tough choices regarding humanitarianism and life through civil unrest. The Last Face is directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker Sean Penn, director of the films The Indian Runner, The Crossing Guard, The Pledge, and Into the Wild previously. The script is written by Erin Dignam. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Saban Films will release Sean Penn's The Last Face in select theaters + on VOD starting on July 28th this summer. Is anyone interested?