Don't Watch: Charlize Theron in Trailer for Sean Penn's 'The Last Face'

by
June 28, 2017
Source: USA Today

The Last Face Trailer

"It's too dangerous to stay here…" I'm going to be very upfront about the truth - The Last Face is one of the worst films I have ever seen. No really, it's that bad, just awful. Avoid at all costs. The Last Face is a film directed by Sean Penn about the humanitarian crisis in Africa, that is all about white people and their ridiculously not-so-perfect lives. It premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival last year to raucous booing and some of the worst reviews you'll ever read. Charlize Theron stars along with Javier Bardem, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Jared Harris, Jean Reno, and Denise Newman. Even the performances are terrible. No matter what you may think of this trailer, trust the critics on this one and just stay away. Far, far away.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Penn's The Last Face, originally from USA Today:

The Last Face Movie

A director (Charlize Theron) of an international aid agency in Africa meets a relief aid doctor (Javier Bardem) amidst a political/social revolution, and together face tough choices regarding humanitarianism and life through civil unrest. The Last Face is directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker Sean Penn, director of the films The Indian Runner, The Crossing Guard, The Pledge, and Into the Wild previously. The script is written by Erin Dignam. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Saban Films will release Sean Penn's The Last Face in select theaters + on VOD starting on July 28th this summer. Is anyone interested?

  • DAVIDPD
    Another laughable example of the unstoppable hubris of Hollywood.
  • Trailer sucks. I'll stick with the constant gardener.
    • Bo
      You thought so, tarek? I don't know. I thought it looked pretty good and was thinking I didn't trust Alex's perceptions here. Then again, I like these kinds of movies and I like both these actors a great deal. I didn't see an inking of bad performances during the trailer. I also have to admit that I know about one or two other people who liked Tears of the Sun as much as I did and was mind boggled by the hatred and criticism of that film. Hmmmmmmm....my saving grace might be that I really like The Constant Gardener too. As well as Hotel Rwanda and wondered if you like that picture? Cheers.
      • Hotel Rwanda is a great movie too. What bothered me in this trailer is the way it is edited. It's like someone wants to sell it as an an action movie, which it isn't obviously. It's like they no longer trust the audience.
  • backwardsprogress
    " the humanitarian crisis in Africa, that is all about white people and their ridiculously not-so-perfect lives." This sentence makes no sense. Are you saying that the humanitarian crisis in Africa consists of white people and their ridiculously not-so-perfect lives... or are you saying the film which should be about the humanitarian crisis is actually about white people and their ridiculously not-so-perfect lives. With that said... why not tone down the racism a bit, stop generalizing white people, and be more specific... ie. This film is about two people who fall in love but their love must withstand the humanitarian crisis in Africa... etc and then give us your criticism about how stupid the whole premise of the film is. Or are you trying to argue that the lives of two people in 1st world conditions looks ridiculous in 3rd world humanitarian issues.

