Don't Watch: Final Trailer for James Foley's 'Fifty Shades Freed' Sequel

"You may call me, 'Mrs. Grey.'" The tagline on the poster below is pretty gratuitous, and oh-so-obvious in a way that will make you roll your eyes, which is annoying yet also oddly surprising that the MPAA let them get away with this. Universal has revealed the final trailers for Fifty Shades Freed, the final sequel in the Fifty Shades series (thank goodness). Please, once again, just ignore this and move right along. Fifty Shades Freed is directed by the director of Glengarry Glen Ross, James Foley, which is the only interesting thing about it. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan return, starring alongside a massive ensemble cast: Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman, Arielle Kebbel, Robinne Lee, Brant Daugherty, with Kim Basinger and Marcia Gay Harden. I have nothing more to add. You all know what to expect, if you want to watch this.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for James Foley's Fifty Shades Freed, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer + see the teaser poster for Fifty Shades Freed here, if you want.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the third chapter based on the worldwide bestselling 'Fifty Shades' phenomenon. After a long honeymoon in Europe, Anastasia and Christian Grey return to Seattle where Christian admits he is upset that Ana has kept her maiden name, Steele, while at work. After some resistance, Ana yields when she finds out how important taking his name is to Christian. Christian then gives Seattle Independent Publishing as a late wedding present to Ana, who plans to rename it to Grey Publishing. Fifty Shades Freed is directed by filmmaker James Foley, of Glengarry Glen Ross, Reckless, At Close Range, The Corruptor, Confidence, and Perfect Stranger previously, as well as episodes of "House of Cards". The screenplay is written by Niall Leonard, based on E.L. James' bestselling novel. Universal will release James Foley's Fifty Shades Freed in theaters everywhere starting on February 9th, 2018, just before Valentine's Day, early next year. Anyone?