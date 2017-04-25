Eggsy is Back in First Trailer for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Sequel

"I hope you're ready for what comes next…" 20th Century Fox has finally released the first trailer for the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, once again directed by Matthew Vaughn, bringing back Taron Egerton as the British superspy known as "Eggsy". We've been waiting for this, and it's finally here and it actually looks fun. Colin Firth also returns, with Mark Strong as Merlin, and a cast featuring Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Vinnie Jones, as well as Hanna Alström, and Sophie Cookson. This seems to be a riff on America, as the Kingsman guys end up working with an American agency. I'm digging all the action so far, and I'm wondering if this could be a surprise hit.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, from YouTube:

When an attack on the Kingsman headquarters takes place and a new villain rises, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Merlin (Mark Strong) are forced to work together with the American agency Statesman to save the world. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is once again directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, of the first Kingsman: The Secret Service movie, as well as the films Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class previously. The screenplay is again co-written by Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman; based on the characters created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. 20th Century Fox will release Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle in theaters everywhere starting September 29th this fall. First impression?