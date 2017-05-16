Emma Stone vs Steve Carell in Tennis in Trailer for 'Battle of the Sexes'

"I'm done talking, let's play!" Yes!! Fox Searchlight has debuted the first trailer for the indie sports comedy Battle of the Sexes, the latest feature from the directors of Little Miss Sunshine and Ruby Sparks. The comedy stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell and is set in the 1970s, based on the true story of a wacky tennis match between these two individuals. The name is spot on - it was (and still is) a "battle of the sexes", but the spunky awkwardness of the whole thing makes for hilarious moments for us to now enjoy on the big screen. The cast includes Elisabeth Shue, Andrea Riseborough, Natalie Morales, Alan Cumming, Eric Christian Olsen, Sarah Silverman, and Martha MacIsaac. This looks as good as I was hoping, perhaps even better, can't wait to see it. I dig the vintage Fox Searchlight logo, and I love the poster as well.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris's Battle of the Sexes, on YouTube:

The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell). Battle of the Sexes is directed by filmmakers Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris, both of the films Little Miss Sunshine and Ruby Sparks and tons of music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Oscar winning writer Simon Beaufoy (Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Everest). Fox Searchlight will release Battle of the Sexes in theaters starting on September 22nd later this fall. What do you think?