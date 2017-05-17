Emmanuelle Riva in Trailer for Abel & Gordon's Comedy 'Lost in Paris'

"Will you dance with me?" Oscilloscope Labs has released an official US trailer for the whimsical, quirky comedy Lost in Paris, made by (and starring) the filmmakers Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon, known as "Abel & Gordon". This actually has the feel of a comedy made by Wes Anderson if he was French, with a overtly charming and amusing visual style along with absurd but entertaining humor. Emmanuelle Riva, who passed away earlier this year, plays Aunt Martha, who sends a letter to her niece which prompts her to travel to Paris to find out what's going on. There, she gets in all kinds of trouble and meets a lovable goofball named Dom, as played by Abel & Gordon. This looks surprisingly unique and totally fun to watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Abel & Gordon's Lost in Paris, direct from YouTube:

When Fiona's (Gordon) orderly life is disrupted by a letter of distress from her 88-year-old Aunt Martha (delightfully portrayed by Emmanuelle Riva) who is living in Paris, Fiona hops on the first plane she can and arrives only to discover that Martha has disappeared. In an avalanche of spectacular disasters, she encounters Dom (Abel), the affable, but annoying tramp who just won't leave her alone. Lost in Paris is both written and directed by filmmakers Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon (filmed in their "signature whimsical style"), of the films The Fairy, Rumba, and L'Iceberg previously. This premiered at Telluride and London Film Festivals last year, and opens in theaters in France starting this month. Oscilloscope Labs will then release Lost in Paris in select US theaters starting June 16th this summer. Anyone interested in this?