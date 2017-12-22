Eugenio Derbez & Anna Faris in Comedy Remake 'Overboard' Trailer

"I have an idea that is poetic in its justice." Pantelion Films has released the official trailer for a remake of an 80's comedy titled Overboard, from first-time movie directors Bob Fisher & Rob Greenberg. The plot is about a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner who is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee. It's a remake of the 1987 December comedy directed by Garry Marshall and starring Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell. This new version of Overboard stars Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris, plus Eva Longoria, John Hannah, Swoosie Kurtz, Josh Segarra, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Emily Maddison, and Mel Rodriguez. This looks a bit too wacky for my tastes, especially when she brings him home and makes him do all the work and daddy duties. Yeah, I get it, just not my kind of comedy. Dive in & have fun.

Here's the first trailer for Bob Fisher & Rob Greenberg's Overboard, direct from YouTube:

In a splashy new twist, Overboard focuses on "Leonardo" (Eugenio Derbez), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico's richest family and "Kate" (Anna Faris), a working-class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo's luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work -- for the first time in his life. At first miserable and inept, Leonardo slowly settles in. Eventually, he earns the respect of his new "family" and co-workers. But, with Leonardo's billionaire family hot on their trail and the possibility of his memory returning at any moment, will their new family last or will Leonardo finally put the clues together and leave them for good? Overboard is both written and directed by filmmakers Bob Fisher ("Married with Children", "Sirens", "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll") & Rob Greenberg ("Fraiser", "How I Met Your Mother", "Impastor"), both making their feature directorial debut. Pantelion Films will release Fisher & Greenberg's Overboard in theaters starting April 20th, 2018 next spring. Who's interested in it?