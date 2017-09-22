Eva Green in International Trailer for Polanski's 'Based on a True Story'

"You're in danger carrying this trust…" An official international trailer from France has debuted for the latest Roman Polanski drama titled Based on a True Story, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Most of the reviews were mixed to negative, despite two great performances, the story is redundant and bland and the film never amounts to much. Based on a True Story is about a famous writer, played by Emmanuelle Seigner, going through a tough time who hires a ghost writer to help her with her work. However, it turns out "L", played by Eva Green, is more of an obsessive admirer who actually has an ulterior motive. The full cast includes Vincent Perez, Damien Bonnard, Dominique Pinon, Noémie Lvovsky, and Camille Chamoux. This is worth watching just for Eva Green, but that's about all I can say.

Here's the first international trailer for Roman Polanski's Based on a True Story, direct from YouTube:

A writer goes through a tough period after the release of her latest book, as she gets involved with an obsessive admirer. Based on a True Story (also known as D'après une histoire vraie in French) is directed by controversial Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski, of the films Repulsion, Cul-de-sac, Rosemary's Baby, Macbeth, Chinatown, Tess, Pirates, Frantic, Bitter Moon, Death and the Maiden, The Ninth Gate, The Pianist, Oliver Twist, The Ghost Writer, Carnage, and Venus in Fur previously. The screenplay is written by Olivier Assayas and Roman Polanski; adapted from Delphine de Vigan's novel of the same name. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Based on a True Story in select US theaters, but no official release date has been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Who's into this film?