Examine the Ferguson Uprising in Full Trailer for Doc 'Whose Streets?'

"Stand up for what you believe in." Magnolia Pictures ("from the company that brought you I Am Not Your Negro") has revealed the full theatrical trailer for the documentary titled Whose Streets?, examining the Ferguson uprising from the inside. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to many positive reviews - and the hype seems justified. Crafted from footage taken by actual citizens in St. Louis, Missouri, and Ferguson, the film takes an "unflinching look" at the uprising, the protests, and the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement. I'm very much looking forward to seeing this doc, it seems so powerful and so important for the times. The footage and the way it's presented makes this seem like it will have a great impact; more than an engaging documentary, a vital profile of a key moment in US history.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Folayan & Davis' documentary Whose Streets?, from YouTube:

Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Missouri. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists, and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters. As the national guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance. Filmmakers Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis know this story because they are the story. Whose Streets? is a powerful battle cry from a generation fighting, not for their civil rights, but for the right to live. Whose Streets? is co-directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release Whose Streets? in theaters starting August 11th this month. Who wants to see this?