Exciting New Behind-the-Scenes Preview for Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok'

"The way that I've approached this is to rebuild it in a new way." With a few months left to go, Marvel has released a new behind-the-scenes preview for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, the latest Thor movie continuing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This featurette shows us some making-of footage in addition to some interviews and clips from the movie. We've already seen two previous trailers, and an international one teasing a cameo, which should be enough to get you ready for this. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with a kick ass cast: Cate Blanchett as Hela, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge, plus all of the others from Asgard including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Jaimie Alexander. Totally adore Taika Waititi so much, the best. Have fun.

Here's the behind-the-scenes preview (+ intl. poster) for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, on YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok here, or the Comic-Con trailer / international trailer.

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! Thor: Ragnarok is directed by beloved New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson, from a story by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom; based on the Marvel comic books. Disney + Marvel Studios will release Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok in theaters everywhere starting November 3rd this fall. Your thoughts? Will you be there on opening night?