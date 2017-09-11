Explore Halloween Houses in 'Haunters: The Art Of The Scare' Trailer

"Now we've got this entire, dark, almost underground world of extreme haunts." Who doesn't love haunted houses? Oh right, most people who don't like to be scared. An official trailer has debuted for a documentary called Haunters: The Art Of The Scare, a fun exploration and celebration of the horrifying glory of (Halloween) haunted houses. It starts by taking a look at the popularity of haunted houses, then goes deeper into exploring the rise of extreme haunted house experiences, that go beyond the normal into the realm of truly terrifying. This reminds me of another doc about haunted houses from just a few years ago, titled The American Scream. However, this one seems to go even further into the extreme and show us some of the latest utterly frightening experiences. The film will premiere at FantasticFest before hitting VOD in October.

Here's the trailer for Jon Schnitzer's documentary Haunters: The Art Of The Scare, from YouTube:

Haunters: The Art Of The Scare is a heart-warming and heart-stopping documentary about how family-friendly haunted houses for Halloween have now spawned a growing subculture of extreme horror simulations. What kind of person dedicates their life to turning other people's nightmares into reality, and how far is too far? Explore the rise of terror as entertainment, by going behind-the-screams and into the lives of Shar Mayer, legendary scare actor, Donald Julson, a traditional boo-scare maze designer, and the infamous Russ McKamey, as he creates the most controversial full-contact haunt of all time… in his own backyard. Haunters: The Art Of The Scare is directed by filmmaker Jon Schnitzer, a newcomer who also directed the Flatline Experience short this year. This will premiere at FantasticFest later this month. After that, Haunters: The Art Of The Scare will go straight to VOD + Blu-Ray on October 3rd. Who's interested?