Extended 'Fan's Guide' Featurette Examines 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

"You have 576 possible webshooter combinations." Sony has released a boatload of marketing material for Spider-Man: Homecoming, with release less than a month away. The most important new promo is a 22 minute "Fan's Guide" featurette. It aired on Disney XD and is aimed at younger viewers, but still has lots of cool behind-the-scenes footage and details about the new Spidey movie. There's another featurette on the new Spidey suit (that Tony Stark helped build) and a fun TV spot, plus a few posters below. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, and the cast includes Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy, Michael Keaton as Vulture, Donald Glover, Robert Downey Jr., Martin Starr, Logan Marshall-Green, Angourie Rice, Hannibal Buress, and Zendaya. I actually have high hopes for this, it looks damn good.

Here's the extensive "Fan's Guide" featurette on Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming, from YouTube:

Next - here's another featurette on the new Spidey suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming, also on YouTube:

Finally - here's the full TV spot for Spider-Man: Homecoming that aired during NBA Finals, via YouTube:

Also - here's a few new promo posters for Spider-Man: Homecoming that also just debuted, via IMPAwards:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming here, or the second trailer / third trailer.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man living in New York City begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Starring the same Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) that first appeared in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. Spider-Man: Homecoming is directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, of the films Clown and Cop Car previously. The screenplay is credited to: Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige produced for Marvel Studios, even though Sony is releasing this. Columbia Pictures will open Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters everywhere starting July 7th, 2017 this summer. What do you think? Are you in?