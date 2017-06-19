Extended Featurette for Luc Besson's 'Valerian' Takes Us into Space

"Avatar makes everything possible. There's no limit anymore…" Europacorp has debuted a fantastic new featurette for Luc Besson's Valerian, his epic sci-fi adventure hitting theaters next month. This extended featurette is an impressive recap/introduction, looking back to the original graphic novel that this is based on, showing behind-the-scenes of development and production, and ending with finished footage from the film. The space opera sci-fi movie stars Dane DeHaan as Valerian, and Cara Delevingne as Laureline, special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. They must travel to an intergalactic city full of different species called Alpha on a mission. I'm so excited to see this! If all the other trailers haven't interested you yet, maybe this will finally sell you on it.

Here's the new "See You in Space" making-of featurette for Luc Besson's Valerian, direct from YouTube:

In the 28th century, Valerian (DeHaan) and Laureline (Delevingne) are a team of operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the city of Alpha – an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe. Valerian is both written and directed by French filmmaker Luc Besson, of La Femme Nikita, Léon, The Fifth Element, Angel-A, Adèle Blanc-Sec, The Lady, and Lucy. Adapted from the graphic novels by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mezieres. EuropaCorp will release Besson's Valerian in theaters starting July 21st in the summer. Follow @lucbesson for more.