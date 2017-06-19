WORTH WATCHING

Extended Featurette for Luc Besson's 'Valerian' Takes Us into Space

by
June 19, 2017
Source: YouTube

Valerian Space Featurette

"Avatar makes everything possible. There's no limit anymore…" Europacorp has debuted a fantastic new featurette for Luc Besson's Valerian, his epic sci-fi adventure hitting theaters next month. This extended featurette is an impressive recap/introduction, looking back to the original graphic novel that this is based on, showing behind-the-scenes of development and production, and ending with finished footage from the film. The space opera sci-fi movie stars Dane DeHaan as Valerian, and Cara Delevingne as Laureline, special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. They must travel to an intergalactic city full of different species called Alpha on a mission. I'm so excited to see this! If all the other trailers haven't interested you yet, maybe this will finally sell you on it.

Here's the new "See You in Space" making-of featurette for Luc Besson's Valerian, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Luc Besson's Valerian here, plus the second trailer or third trailer here.

Valerian Poster

In the 28th century, Valerian (DeHaan) and Laureline (Delevingne) are a team of operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the city of Alpha – an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe. Valerian is both written and directed by French filmmaker Luc Besson, of La Femme Nikita, Léon, The Fifth Element, Angel-A, Adèle Blanc-Sec, The Lady, and Lucy. Adapted from the graphic novels by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mezieres. EuropaCorp will release Besson's Valerian in theaters starting July 21st in the summer. Follow @lucbesson for more.

Find more posts in Featurette, SciFi, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • David Diaz
    This looks amazing. I'm so excited for it. I hope people don't pass over it because it isn't another sequel or remake. Fifth Element is still one of my favorite sci fi films so I look forward to seeing what Beson does with all the technology he had available to him. Hopefully it isn't just a spectacle and the story resonates as well.
    • Fifth Element still holds up remarkably well. And I agree, if this movie does well, could open the door for more original content (hopefully).
  • This looks amazing and i hope for a classic status like the fifth element. I had my doubts about de Haan, but after watching a cure for wellness (by the way :beautiful cinematography in it) i am reassured he will not be the reason this movie will flop. A descent actor he is,this is the movie highest on my to watch list...
  • This film looks like it's BEGGING to be watched in 3D! CAN'T WAIT TO SEE THIS!
  • backwardsprogress
    The music in the trailers alone is making me want to check out this movie.
  • DAVIDPD
    The biggest X-Factor is whether or not Luc was able to squeeze a performance out of Cara...she has not made anything that would allow me to think she is capable of pulling off such a fantastic role.
    • Bo
      Just looking at her is enough for me. I find her to be one of the most interesting looking people I've ever seen; especially as a good looking female. I saw her in some little movie where some young guy chased after her across country of something and thought she was fine. She's just a person/actress that I enjoy looking at for a period of time. I don't find that many actors today that can elicit that kind of fascination from me. One does, after all, have to enjoy looking a some actor for a period of time or else it's hopeless. She ain't Katherine Hepburn, but still....
    • Bo
      Paper Towns was the name of that movie with her that I mentioned below.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS