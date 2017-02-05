Extended Super Bowl Spot + Poster for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

"Just who in the hell do you think you are?" You know who they are! Marvel has launched an extended, 60-second Super Bowl TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn's follow-up to the hugely successful Marvel sci-fi superhero movie from 2014. There's some more great footage in this to top off what we've seen in the first trailer, which was already quite awesome. Chris Pratt returns as Star-Lord, with a cast including Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Chris Sullivan, Elizabeth Debicki, Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Glenn Close, as well as Pom Klementieff; plus Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. This seems like it's going to be so much fun.

Here's the extended Super Bowl spot for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, on YouTube:

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is once again directed by American filmmaker James Gunn (on Twitter @JamesGunn), who directed the first Guardians of the Galaxy as well as Slither, Super and "PG Porn" previously. The screenplay is also written by James Gunn, based on the original Marvel Comics characters. Disney + Marvel will release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters everywhere starting May 5th this summer. Are you excited to see this sequel?