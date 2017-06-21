Featurette for 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Examines the Stellar VFX

"I fight only to protect apes." 20th Century Fox has released a new featurette for War for the Planet of the Apes, focusing on the groundbreaking, unbelievable VFX work in the movie. Weta is the VFX studio responsible for bringing to life all of the apes in the movie, which is amazing because they didn't use a single real ape yet it's almost impossible to tell that they aren't real. Seriously. Weta has been improving with each of these three modern Apes movies, and this one has their best work yet. Andy Serkis returns as Caesar, and the cast includes Woody Harrelson as the Colonel. At this point, I really believe Fox needs to push Serkis for awards consideration, because it's jaw-dropping how much his performance makes Caesar feel real. I love that Fox is showing some of this behind-the-scenes footage now. Let's keep building up the hype.

Here's the "Making History" featurette for Matt Reeves' War for the Planet of the Apes, from YouTube:

In the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet. War for the Planet of the Apes is again directed by Matt Reeves, of the previous Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, as well as Let Me In and Cloverfield. The script is written by Mark Bomback and Matt Reeves; based on Pierre Boulle's novel. Fox will begin the War for the Planet of the Apes starting on July 14th this summer. Who's excited?