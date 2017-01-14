Final Action-Packed Trailer for Russian Superhero Movie 'Guardians'

One more trailer for this crazy awesome Russian superhero action movie titled Guardians, or Zashchitniki (Защитники) in Russian. We've previously featured two different trailers for this movie, but this final one might be the best yet. At the very least, it's packed with action - and this action is seriously impressive. I might go see this just for the action scenes alone, even if they're totally CGI, they still look cool. The plot is about a "Patriot" program that created a superhero squad, which included members of multiple soviet republics. There's a psychopath who wields sleek curved swords, a telekinetic, an invisible witch, and the most badass one of all, a massive "Werebear" wielding a minigun. Starring Valeriya Shkirando, Sanzhar Madiyev, Alina Lanina, Anton Pampushnyy, Sebastien Sisak & Vyacheslav Razbegaev. Fire it up.

Here's the final official trailer for for Sarik Andreasyan's Guardians, or Zashchitniki, found on YouTube:

You can still watch the other full trailer for Andreasyan's Guardians here, for even more footage from this.

The plot synopsis for Zaschitniki on IMDb states: "During the Cold War, an organization called 'Patriot' created a super-hero squad, which includes members of multiple soviet republics. For years, the heroes had to hide their identities, but in hard times they must show themselves again." One of the commenters on io9 identifies the various superheroes seen in this: "So we got a Werebear, a psychopath with curved swords, a telekinetic with earth element powers and some sort of super powered witch." Guardians, or Zashchitniki in Russian, is directed by Armenian filmmaker Sarik Andreasyan, of The Earthquake, What Men Do!, and Mafia: Game of Survival previously. The film opens in Russia starting February 23rd, 2017, but has no US release date set yet. We'll be watching for more updates - stay tuned. Still excited to see this sometime?