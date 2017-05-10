Final Red Band Trailer for the 'Baywatch' Movie Lets Loose on F-Bombs

"Some fishy s*!t is happening on our beach…" Paramount has dropped one last trailer for the Baywatch movie, hitting theaters in just a few weeks. This final trailer is a red band trailer but only for foul language, no nudity or anything else (since there isn't actually any in the movie). But if you want to get a real sense of what this R-rated summer comedy is like, then watch this. Even though it does show a bit too much of the movie, so watch out. Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson star as two feuding, hunky Baywatch lifeguards; with Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Pamela Anderson, Ilfenesh Hadera, Charlotte McKinney, Kelly Rohrbach, Hannibal Buress, plus of course David Hasselhoff. Also note, this is now being released on Thursday, May 25th, and not Friday. In case you really need to see it one day early.

Here's the fourth & final, red band trailer for Seth Gordon's Baywatch movie, from Paramount's YouTube:

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Based on the original TV show that debuted in 1981. Baywatch is directed by American filmmaker Seth Gordon, of The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, and Identity Thief previously. The screenplay is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, with story credits for Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon (of "Reno 911"), David Ronn & Jay Scherick. Paramount will release Seth Gordon's Baywatch in theaters everywhere starting on May 25th later this month. Who's ready to go to the beach?