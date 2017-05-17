Final Trailer for Bay's 'Transformers: The Last Knight' If You're Curious

"You want to know, don't you? Why the keep coming here…" Yes, I do, but without sitting through another movie - please? Paramount has unleashed one final trailer for Michael Bay's latest Transformers movie, titled in full Transformers: The Last Knight. At this point, you probably already know whether or not you're going to see this movie in theaters, and don't need to see any more footage. But this final trailer packs in a whole bunch of epic, VFX-filled eye candy. The huge cast stars Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, John Goodman, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, and Liam Garrigan as King Arthur; plus the same voices as before: Peter Cullen, Frank Welker and Ken Watanabe. If you're curious to watch even more footage, then fire this up below.

Here's the fourth & final trailer for Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight, from YouTube:

You can also watch the teaser trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight here, + the second or third trailers.

Optimus Prime finding his home planet, Cybertron, now a dead planet, which he comes to find he was responsible for killing. He finds a way to bring the planet back to life, but in order to do so he needs to find an artifact, and that artifact is on Earth. Transformers: The Last Knight is once again directed by iconic American filmmaker Michael Bay, of all four of the previous Transformers movies, as well as 13 Hours, Pain & Gain, The Island, Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, The Rock, plus Bad Boys I & II previously. The screenplay is credited to Matt Holloway, Art Marcum and Ken Nolan. Paramount will release Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters everywhere starting Wednesday, June 21st this summer. Will you go see this?