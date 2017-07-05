Final Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' Maintains the Intensity

"She'll fight on the beaches. She'll fight in the fields." With just a few weeks left to go, Warner Bros has debtued another extended TV spot/TV trailer for Christopher Nolan's WWII action thriller Dunkirk, about the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940 at the beginning of WWII. This new spot also announces tickets and info about the 70mm showings of the film, which is the widest 70mm release ever. This stars Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, James D'Arcy, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, and Adam Long. When Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France were surrounded by the German army during a fierce battle in France at the start of WWII, they had to evacuate across the English channel. I'm still so excited to see this, got a good feeling it's going to be a very intense experience.

Here's the final official TV trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, direct from WB's YouTube:

Dunkirk tells the story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 27th and June 4th, 1940, during Battle of France in Word War II. Dunkirk is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar previously. It was filmed on location on the actual beaches where the evacuation took place in Dunkirk, France. Warner Bros will release Dunkirk in theaters everywhere on July 21st this summer. We'll be there opening night. What about you?