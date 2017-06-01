Final Trailer for Forest Horror 'It Comes at Night' Playing this Summer

"Just to be safe, the red door stays closed and locked." A24 has revealed a third trailer for post-apocalyptic horror thriller film It Comes at Night, the second feature film from Trey Edward Shults, the director of last year's Krisha. We've been building up the buzz for this film all year so far, with rave reviews from the Overlook Film Festival, and two impressive trailers before this. Joel Edgerton stars, with Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Griffin Robert Faulkner. The film is a horror taking place at a desolate home in the wilderness, where a father tries to protect his wife and son from a malevolent, mysterious presence terrorizing them right outside their doorstep. This seems to have a zombie feel to it, with much more going on. This is a very unique trailer with all the quotes and split screen.

Here's the third & final trailer (+ poster) for Trey Edward Shults' It Comes at Night, from A24's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser trailer for It Comes at Night here, or the second official trailer here.

Imagine the end of the world— Now imagine something worse. A father (Joel Edgerton) will stop at nothing to protect his wife and son from a malevolent, mysterious presence terrorizing them right outside their doorstep. Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge. It Comes at Night is both written and directed by American filmmaker Trey Edward Shults, of the highly acclaimed Krisha previously, as well as a few other short films. A24 will open Shults' It Comes at Night in theaters starting June 9th this summer. Going to see this?